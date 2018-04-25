Red River Nearing Peak, Ice Jams No Longer An Issue

The risk of flooding continues to remain low in Manitoba.

The Province's latest flood outlook reveals the Red River is nearing its peak at Emerson and is expected to peak in Winnipeg early next week. The operation of the Red River Floodway is unlikely this spring as well, though river flows may spill into the channel on their own.

Ice jams are also no longer considered an issue on all rivers and streams in Southern Manitoba. However, people are reminded to stay off any ice still in place until the spring melt and ice movement is complete, which will vary across the province.