Red River Nearing Peak, Ice Jams No Longer An Issue

The risk of flooding continues to remain low in Manitoba.

The Province's latest flood outlook reveals the Red River is nearing its peak at Emerson and is expected to peak in Winnipeg early next week. The operation of the Red River Floodway is unlikely this spring as well, though river flows may spill into the channel on their own.

Ice jams are also no longer considered an issue on all rivers and streams in Southern Manitoba. However, people are reminded to stay off any ice still in place until the spring melt and ice movement is complete, which will vary across the province.

 

Manitoba Urged To Review "Weak" Conflict Of Interest Legislation

A new report from the province’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Jeffrey Schnoor, Q.C., recommends that the current conflict of interest legislation for members of the Legislative Assembly be…

Tax Bills Decreasing in the R.M. of Dufferin, But Not for Farmers

It'll be a status quo budget for the R.M. of Dufferin in 2018/19. Council has proposed just over $5 million in spending for the year, representing a slight increase of $250,000. With education costs…

Winkler Bible Camp Not Too Worried About Changes To Canada Summer Jobs Application

Faith based camps in Manitoba are being forced to find alternative methods to fund some of their employment positions this summer. Many of those camps rely on grant money from the Canada Summer Jobs…

Altona Police Looking For Man Regarding Fraud

Altona Police is requesting the public's assistance with identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding a fraud investigation. If you can help please call your local Police Service or remain…

Winkler Sees Whopping 10X Jump In Permit Values

Winkler building permit records could be smashed in 2018. In MSTW planning district's first quarter report, the Pembina Valley is seeing huge gains in the first quarter with Winkler leading the pack,…

Geese Still A Problem At Plum Coulee Beach

Sunset Beach in Plum Coulee has an ongoing problem with geese taking over the area. Part of the problem is the geese demonstrate aggressive behaviour to people using the walking path. "There's been a…

Winkler Woman Victim Of $5,000 Scam

A 74-year-old Winkler woman was recently the victim of a scam that cost her nearly $5,000. Winkler Police report the woman received a phone call on April 13 from an individual posing as her…

Steady Growth For Sun Valley Co-op

Altona based Sun Valley Co-op enjoyed steady growth in its operations last year. General manager Brad Iverson says overall sales increased about $2.5 million in 2017 compared to the year previous.…

Pregnancy Care Centre Moving Closer To $90K Goal

A generous donation of ground beef has spurred the Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre $2,500 closer to their $90,000 Captial Project goal. The Beef for the Build Raffle saw winners take home prizes…

