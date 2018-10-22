Reeve Candidate Hopes To Clean Up Derelict Homes In Roland

Roland's Mike Pfrimmer is running for Reeve.

Owner of Roland Air Spray for 35 years, Pfrimmer says at 57 years old, "if I'm going run for council and try and make a difference, now is the time."

Pfrimmer says one issue he'd like to address is the derelict homes in Roland.

"There is a large percentage of people in the Town of Roland that would like that tidied," he says. "That is an attention to detail that I would pursue."

He says it's a point of pride for the community.

After growing up in Roland, Pfrimmer says it's time to give back. "I'm going to be fresh if elected, there's lots to learn to move our town and RM in a positive direction."

In Roland, voting takes place 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Roland Memorial Hall, 45 3rd St.