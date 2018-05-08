Reeve For Rhineland Municipality Plans To Run In Fall Election

The reeve for Rhineland Municipality says he intends to seek a second full term in office and will let his name stand for re-election in this year's municipal vote.

Don Wiebe says he has enjoyed the work that comes with the job and feels council has helped to set up Rhineland for even greater economic success moving forward.

"It's been an exciting past four years in which I've enjoyed working with council. We've had some challenges with respect to amalgamation and economic development and there will be more of those kinds of issues ahead, but I'm looking forward to working on those."

A lack of candidates in the 2014 municipal vote resulted in no election being held in Rhineland and all council seats including the reeve's chair were filled by acclamation.

Wiebe says they hope to turn that situation around by generating more interest in local politics.

"We'll be making an announcement on some information meetings coming up where we have hired a consultant to explain to people who may be interested in running about what's all involved in being on council and the expected time commitment. We encourage people to take an interest in municipal elections because it's at the grassroots level and it's kind of fun to work with people in creating a common vision for the area."

This year's municipal elections will take place October 24.