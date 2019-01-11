Region's First Cannabis Store Opens In Morden

The first retail cannabis store in the Pembina Valley opened today.

National Access Cannabis, under the brand META Cannabis Supply Co., began operations in Morden this afternoon.

In a statement from NAC, they share their reasoning for choosing to open a new location in Morden.

"We are committed to diversity of its retail footprint in the province of Manitoba. That’s why the company decided to open a new location in Manitoba, where it can proudly provide safe and responsible access to cannabis to the community and surrounding areas. META has also received positive responses from the other six stores located in Manitoba, motivating the company to open another location. Morden has been a welcoming community, and we’re looking forward to starting this partnership."

The Morden location will be META's seventh location in the province.

Retail cannabis stores must adhere to the regulations from the federal and provincial governments and regulated by the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

The LGCA regulates retail cannabis stores in Manitoba to ensure that cannabis is purchased, distributed and sold in a manner that is in the public interest.

In Manitoba,

A person must be 19 years of age or older to purchase or consume cannabis;

Cannabis can only be obtained from licensed retailers;

30 grams is the maximum amount of cannabis which can be carried by a person,

Cannabis can't be used in public;

Cannabis can't be grown at home;

Driving while impaired on cannabis is illegal;

Under the Highway Traffic Act, a person must store cannabis in the trunk, an exterior compartment on the vehicle or another space in the vehicle designed for the carriage of goods or baggage that is not readily accessible to any person in the vehicle.