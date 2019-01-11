2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The first retail cannabis store in the Pembina Valley opened today. 

National Access Cannabis, under the brand META Cannabis Supply Co., began operations in Morden this afternoon.

In a statement from NAC, they share their reasoning for choosing to open a new location in Morden.

"We are committed to diversity of its retail footprint in the province of Manitoba. That’s why the company decided to open a new location in Manitoba, where it can proudly provide safe and responsible access to cannabis to the community and surrounding areas. META has also received positive responses from the other six stores located in Manitoba, motivating the company to open another location. Morden has been a welcoming community, and we’re looking forward to starting this partnership."

The Morden location will be META's seventh location in the province.

Retail cannabis stores must adhere to the regulations from the federal and provincial governments and regulated by the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority of Manitoba.

The LGCA regulates retail cannabis stores in Manitoba to ensure that cannabis is purchased, distributed and sold in a manner that is in the public interest.

In Manitoba,

  • A person must be 19 years of age or older to purchase or consume cannabis;
  • Cannabis can only be obtained from licensed retailers;
  • 30 grams is the maximum amount of cannabis which can be carried by a person,
  • Cannabis can't be used in public;
  • Cannabis can't be grown at home;
  • Driving while impaired on cannabis is illegal;

Under the Highway Traffic Act, a person must store cannabis in the trunk, an exterior compartment on the vehicle or another space in the vehicle designed for the carriage of goods or baggage that is not readily accessible to any person in the vehicle.

More Local News

Region's First Cannabis Store Opens In Morden

The first retail cannabis store in the Pembina Valley opened today. National Access Cannabis, under the brand META Cannabis Supply Co., began operations in Morden this afternoon. In a statement from…

St. Jean Farm Days A Record Breaker

This year's St. Jean Farm Days was a record breaker. The annual event drew a large number of producers from around the region to hear information on a wide array of subjects ranging from grain…

Requests For Payment Via Giftcards Should Raise Red Flags, Police

Winkler Police are reminding residents to raise their warning flags when receiving requests for payment with gift or pre-paid cards, especially from people online. In recent weeks police have…

Winter An Opportunity To Prepare For Summer Blooms

Many may feel looking ahead to summer may be premature; however, Morden's Communities in Bloom (CIB) committee is hard at work, planning to achieve a perfect score. When it comes to CIB, there are…

Pallister Makes Trip To Altona, Visits Town's Biggest Employer

Manitoba's premier made a stop in Altona on Thursday to tour the town's biggest employer. Brian Pallister got a chance to see some of the things Friesens Corporation is doing as a leader in the North…

Bucking National Trend BTHC Foundation Receives Record Funding

While non-profits have seen a decline in charitable giving across Canada, the Pembina Valley remains a strong community supporter, as evidenced at the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation. "We…

Winkler Comic-Con Cancelled

It was sad news for comic enthusiasts today, with the announcement Winkler's Comic-Con would not be taking place this year. Winkler's was the first Comic-Con in Manitoba to take place outside of…

Meth Bust In Winkler Ends In Trafficking Charges

Two local residents are facing drug charges as the result of an on-going methamphetamine trafficking investigation. The investigation concluded yesterday afternoon in a search warrant executed by…

Growing Population Changing Dynamic For Recent Filipino Newcomers

Over the last decade, the Pembina Valley region has welcomed many newcomers, hundreds from the Philippines. During the recent holiday season, a number of community gatherings were held, bringing…

More Affordable Housing Units Coming To Morden

In the next few years, Morden could have another 60 affordable housing units for people living with a low income. Anhart Homes Manitoba is the most recent extension of Anhart Community Housing, a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login