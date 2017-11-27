Region's Vaccine Rates Consistently The Lowest In Manitoba

The Southern Health-Santé Sud region continues to post some of the lowest immunization rates in the Province.

It's a cause for concern for the health region's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Michael Routledge.

"We have seen for a number of years, Southern Health... almost always has the lowest rates compared to the other regions," he says.

While it's not a drastic difference, "it's there and it's consistent," he says.

Routledge notes the result may be traced to pockets of people who are choosing not to get immunized or aren't sure where to get immunized.

Southern Health's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Michael Routledge

"We're constantly looking at those numbers and trying to figure out how best we can provide services so that people can have easy access to all the vaccines they need."

Some local residents continue to have concerns regarding vaccines in general.

"I'm shot free and so are my sons," says local resident Rebecca Harder. "We decline vaccines because the risks (read the side effects on the inserts) vs benefits, each vaccine has a certain percentage of protection and limited to only certain diseases."

Childhood Immunizations begin at two months old. In Manitoba, nearly 78 percent of one-year-olds receive complete immunizations (based on 2014 stats).

However, immunization rates vary between health regions. Southern Health is consistently below the provincial average.

It can be worrying for people who rely on others being immunized to protect those who, for medical reasons, can't receive a vaccine.

"There's a benefit to the person getting the vaccine, but there's also a community benefit," he says.

Higher population immunization rates often lead to less outbreaks

Local resident and mom, Randi Unrau took to Facebook to encourage people to get the flu shot.

"Let's work together to protect (not just yourself) but kids like Brody and other immunocompromised people who can't protect themselves," she says.

Unrau admits "I used to think getting the flu shot was about protecting myself, and if I didn't get it that would only affect me."

That changed a year ago after Unrau and her husband welcomed their baby boy into the world almost four months before his due date.

Being a "micro-preemie," Brody battled for his life on many occasions throughout his first year in the hospital.

Because he was born premature, Brody is considered "immuno-compromised," meaning the common cold or flu can be life-threatening

"The flu would mean immediately being hospitalized and taking life-saving measures to help his body heal. We are taking every precaution to keep him safe this flu season, but we need our community's help," she says.

"The more people that get their flu shot and reduce their risk of catching or carrying the flu, the less chance there is of either someone bringing it into our home, or us catching it at the grocery store and bringing it home to Brody," Unrau explains. "So as his parents, we are asking you to please think of kids like Brody, and do your part to help him stay healthy and home this winter."

Unrau also thanked the many residents who have received the flu shot, "it certainly takes a village," she says.

However, cases of the mumps continues to circulate in the area.

Routledge explains the mumps vaccine is approximately 90 percent effective, "it's not 100 percent perfect, but it's very effective."

"It's a reminder, the more we can maintain high levels of immunity, the less likely we're going to see outbreaks in our communities."

Many parents with school-age children received a letter from Manitoba Health this fall explaining what measures should be taken to help prevent the spreading of the virus.

The number of people attending flu shot clinics in Southern Health continues to drop.

Bev Unger, Regional Manager for Public Health/ Healthy Living, says this year 9,587 shots were administered, which is about 20 percent lower than in 2016. And, 2016 saw about a 25 percent decline from 2015.

"People are becoming ill and we certainly want to encourage people to get the flu shot if they are able," she says.

She adds influenza cases are mild right now, noting the peak season usually doesn't hit until December. It is often Christmas when numbers really increase.

Meanwhile, Unger says they have not yet heard if the strain of vaccine is matching the strain of influenza this year.