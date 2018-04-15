Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Seeing the numerous hours and dedication pay off with the development of a fruitful garden can be very fulfilling.Seeing the numerous hours and dedication pay off with the development of a fruitful garden can be very fulfilling.

Taking that passion for gardening Lenora Nicol visited Regional Connections to share gardening tips with the community. Nicol is an avid gardener and has gardening in her blood with her grandfather and mother being proficient gardeners as well.

Taking a Master Gardener course required her to volunteer time in her community. 

"As a Master Gardener, you have to have 40 hours a year of volunteer hours. I joined the horticulture here in town and of course, that keeps really me busy."

After retirement, Nicol approached Regional Connections to share her love of gardening and learn more about those new to the community. 

Valeria Semenova Integration Worker with Regional Connection shares this Gardening Club has helped immigrants connect to the community and create lasting friendships. 

"This is for our new immigrants to meet new people, learn some useful skills, learn how to grow vegetables for their own family, and practice their English."

Dora Kandt moved to Canada in 2011, she was an avid gardener in Germany and has had some good experiences gardening here in Canada.She explains due to the warmer and drier weather Manitoba is much better for growing. She was excited when she was able to grow massive tomatoes.

Kateryna Semenova enjoys flowers, explaining every summer she spends time in her garden filling it with colour.

The group meets several times a year to share tips on gardening and have created many new friendships.

The next meeting is on May 7. For more information contact Valeria at 204-325-4509 or [email protected]

More Local News

Survivor Of Violent Crime Forgives The "Unforgivable"

Nearly 30 years ago, Tyler Pelke and a friend were attacked by a boy from school in Altona. Pelke had his throat slashed and was set on fire, however, he would survive the ordeal. His friend Curtis…

Local Resident Wins International Disc Golf Championship

A local Disc Golf player took the top spot at the U.S Amateur Matchplay Championships in the Manitoba division.A local Disc Golf player took the top spot at the U.S Amateur Matchplay Championships in…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Q-Line Opens Doors To Showcase Operation

With 94 employees in the area, Q-Line Trucking LTD. held an open house to meet their current drivers. "We want to meet and greet our current drivers," shared Q-Line Owner Reg Quiring. "We want to…

New Research Facility Opens at CMU

With federal and provincial funding, Canadian Mennonite University (CMU) officially cut the ribbon on their brand new facility. The $1.7 million Centre for Environmental and Economic Resilience…

Residential Solar Panel Proposal Gives Council Pause

An ambitious solar panel project is causing Winkler council to reevaluate city by-laws. "The size of it concerned us a little bit, and caused us a moment of pause," Deputy Mayor Henry Siemens says.…

Enjoying Nature While Not Being Ticked Off By Ticks

When the snow disappears in Manitoba, and until the snow returns, that is considered tick season. According to Assistant Professor of Entomology at the University of Manitoba Doctor Kateryn Rochon,…

Over 1,600 Bales Lost In Fire South East Of Carman

The Carman-Dufferin fire department, along with Roland, Elm Creek, and Miami fire departments battled a blaze late last night. Carman-Dufferin Fire Chief Ben Vanderzwaag said the department was…

Oakview Golf Course President Looks At Season Ahead

The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. The Oakview Golf and Country Club near Gretna hopes to be open in the first week of May. Recently elected Club…

Planned Predatory Fish Statue Scaling Up Tourism In Morden

Monstrous creatures roamed the seas that once covered prehistoric Manitoba and the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) has plans of bringing another monster back to life. The third of the…

Morden Residents Experience History From First Nations Perspective

Morden residents experienced Canadian history from the perspective of First Nations. The Blanket Exercise is an interactive telling of the shared history of Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





14
Apr
2018
4th Annual Spring Fling Craft & Trade Show Thing

14 April 2018 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Altamont Community Centre, Altamont, Manitoba, Altamont





14
Apr
2018
Morden Area Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebration Variety Night

14 April 2018 - 15 April 2018, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





15
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

15 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





16
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Piano Sessions

16 April 2018 8:45 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





16
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

16 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





17
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts PianoSessions

17 April 2018 8:45 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





Login