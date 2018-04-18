Regional Support Tactical Team Wraps Up Third Full Year of Operations

Police agencies in the Pembina Valley continued to seek the help of the Regional Support Tactical Team throughout 2017.

The unit is made up of officers from the Morden, Winkler, and Altona police services and rolls into action during high-risk situations such as hostage negotiation/rescue, armed and barricade scenarios, high-risk traffic stops and Controlled Drug and Substances Act and firearm-related search warrants.

An annual report for the group indicates the RSTT was deployed 6 times this past year, responding to 2 armed and barricade situations and executing 4 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants.

"(We had) a few less CDSA search warrants last year but the year before there was I think fifteen to sixteen...it shows how it changes from one year to another," said Team Leader Jonathan Goertzen. The RSTT works through some drills during one of its regular monthly training days. File photo.

According to the annual report, these warrants allowed investigators to seize significant amounts of marijuana, cocaine, meth and related proceeds of crime.

"Our drug investigators do a good job, they get enough information and enough grounds to get in without just going on a whim so obviously there's going to be good product or other property in there that we need to get," added Goertzen.

Meantime, members of the RSTT worked to expand their training and skills over the last year.

Goertzen explained the team continued to have positive relationships with the RCMP ERT team, and the Brandon and Winnipeg tactical teams that resulted in some great training opportunities.

"The more training that we can do as far as joint operations between the teams - the better. Just because if we do end up working together then at least it's not the first time we've met, we've actually collaborated and worked together as a team beforehand."

The RSTT was also invited to participate in an exercise called Ex Folger, a large-scale, multi-location terrorist event that involved members of the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency and Winnipeg Police.

"It opens your eyes to see how extremely difficult a situation like that could be if it does happen and we need to keep preparing," explained Goertzen. "No matter how hard you do prepare, in a large-scale incident like that there's going to be things that are going to go wrong, there's going to be things that you could do better."

In 2017 the RSTT also joined the newly formed Manitoba Tactical Officers Working Group. In fact, it is one of four agencies that make-up the group along with the RCMP, Winnipeg Police Service and Brandon Police Service.

As for 2018, Goertzen looks forward to more training opportunities.

"We're lucky enough to get training days allotted to us from all three chiefs, so we take those training days and we use them to our full advantage."

Some new equipment could also be in store for the RSTT such as less-lethal options and a transport vehicle for members.