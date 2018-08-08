Reports Of Individual Threatening Walkers With A Gun Ends In Arrest

Morden Police kept a pair of dangerous individuals off the street this week.

On Monday police received a report of a man with a gun threatening a group of people in the area of Gilmour St. and 5th St. Morden Police immediately searched the area with the help of Winkler Police. After a brief foot chase, the man was arrested and found to be in possession of a knife and a large screwdriver. A firearm was not located.

The man was charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

The same day, police observed a vehicle driving without its lights on. When police attempted to stop the vehicle it fled. After a short pursuit, officers caught the driver exiting his vehicle.

The driver was charged with flight from police and impaired driving.