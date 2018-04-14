Residential Solar Panel Proposal Gives Council Pause

An ambitious solar panel project is causing Winkler council to reevaluate city by-laws.

"The size of it concerned us a little bit, and caused us a moment of pause," Deputy Mayor Henry Siemens says. Council is currently reviewing their by-laws for future projects as well.

"If we get this one wrong, it's going to be pretty obvious."

While Siemens says council needs to ensure surrounding residents aren't negatively effected, they're interested in innovated ideas, "it's a really big project, and that may not necessarily be a bad thing."

A resident on Pembina Ave West is planning on installing 62 solar panels (each 40" x 80") along their property. The panels would produce up to 21 kilowatts of power.

Currently the city has no regulations on residents generating solar energy.

Council has recommended rooftop solar panels be permitted in all zones, but free-standing solar structures require a development permit.