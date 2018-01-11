Details
Category: Local News

Most retailers in Altona are pleased with how the holiday shopping season turned out, according to the general manager for the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce.

Stephanie Harris says most local merchants reported a busy holiday period from November through December.

"There were many different promotions going on. The Chamber hosted Holiday Open House at the end of November, the Altona Mall had their own promotion going on with the Christmas Cash program and a lot of members also had different specials going on."

Uptake in the Altona Chamber Bucks program usually increases during the final months of the year, and 2017 was no different.

"This is the time of year when we sell about 70 percent of our Chamber Bucks. We did see an increase in sales over last year by almost $5,000 pushing the total Chamber Bucks sold to about $74,000."

Harris noted, the holiday season can be a make or break time of year for many businesses, and with competition from various shopping centres in the region, good customer service can go a long way in helping retailers to compete.

More Local News

All Closed Highways Now Reopened/Cancellations

Cancellations for Thursday, January 11, 2018: No classes for Garden Valley School Division today due to highway closures. NPC provincial exam will be written on Friday. Western School Division, all…

Retail Shopping Activity In Altona Fairly Steady Over Holidays

Most retailers in Altona are pleased with how the holiday shopping season turned out, according to the general manager for the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce. Stephanie Harris says most…

Morden Fire And Rescue Calls For Service Down In 2017

Fire calls were down around 30% for Morden Fire and Rescue in 2017. Fire Chief Andy Thiessen said calls for service went from 127 in 2016 to 97 the following year (2017). "On our average, over the…

Sled Dog Racing & Skijoring Coming To Vita

A couple of outdoor winter sports will be prominently featured this weekend at the Vita and Area Winter Festival. They are dog sled racing and skijoring, which involves skiers being pulled by dogs in…

Valley Fiber Gets Millions From The Feds To Expand Innovation

It's been news Valley Fiber executives have been sitting on pins and needles for over the past year, and Tuesday the news they wanted to hear was made official. The Winkler based technology firm…

Call Volume Down For Morris And Area Fire Departments

The RM of Morris and Town of Morris Fire Departments have released statistics for 2017. Town of Morris Fire Chief Wes Zilkie said the call volume was down compared to the year prior. Their department…

AMM Opposes Hydro Rate Increase

The President for Association of Manitoba Municipalities is asking Manitoba Hydro to either cut costs or find a different way of creating revenue. Chris Goertzen had the ear Friday afternoon of the…

Morden-Winkler MLA Expects Map Of Constituency To Change

The MLA for Morden-Winkler expects his constituency will look a bit different by the time the 2020 provincial election rolls around. Manitoba's 57 electoral boundaries are about to go under review, a…

SCRL Membership Grows To Over 24,000 Patrons

Activity at South Central Regional Library branches remained fairly steady in 2017. The year was highlighted by the opening of a new branch located in Manitou. Head Librarian Cathy Ching says all…

Winkler Man Dies in Collision Near Winnipeg

A 73 year old Winkler man has died following a collision with a semi-truck Monday on the west Perimeter Highway near Winnipeg. The incident happened around 6 PM, approximately 1 km north of the…

Guard Against Vehicle Fires By Inspecting Extension Cords

MPI reminds motorists across the province to remember to inspect their block heater cords and extension cords for any signs of wear. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says if the cords are cracked, frayed or…

Water Break Impacting Service in Altona

Public Works crews in Altona are contending with a water main break near the community's downtown. Chief Administrative Officer, Dan Gagne, says emergency repair work is underway along 4th Avenue NE…

Quiet Start To 2018, Winkler Police Service Report

The following is the Winkler Police Service Report for the period of January 2nd, 2018 to January 7th, 2018, as submitted by the department. The Winkler Police Service experienced another quiet week…

Carman Experiences New Years Economic Boom

The business sector in Carman has grown at an unexpected rate. As Carman-Dufferin Economic Development Officer, Tyler King, explains, there are four new businesses set to open in the community this…

MLA Will Ask For Change To Electoral Boundary

The Electoral Boundaries Commission is about to review the current borders that mark Manitoba's 57 provincial constituencies. The boundaries are reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes to…

Police Remove Drunk Driver Off Roadway, Morden Police Report

On January 5th Morden Police were called to a possible impaired driver leaving a local establishment. The vehicle in question was observed turning off South Railway onto 9th street into a parking…

Bergen Fears More Of The Same For 2018

The Board Chair for Southern Health says the expansion at Rest Haven in Steinbach is on top of the agenda involving capital projects this year in the region. The personal care home is expected to…

Officials Investigating Fatal House Fire in SE Manitoba

A weekend house fire in southeastern Manitoba has proven fatal. Around 6:05 am, members of Sprague RCMP responded to a house fire on Pine Ave. in Badger, Man. According to Manitoba RCMP, the home was…

Skate Pink Organizer Hopes To Break $15,000 Mark

The 5th annual Skate Pink Ringette Fundraiser was held this past weekend at the St. Jean arena. The three team tournament raises money for the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. Although the total…

Upwards Of 60 Access Control Volunteers Needed As Viterra Championships Approach

The Provincial Men's Curling Championship is quickly approaching. The top men's teams will be converging at the Winkler Recreation Complex for six days of curling action. With the first draw coming…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Pembina Valley Pregnancy Care Centre Settles Into New Home

5 Alcohol Related Incidents During Local Holiday Checkstops

Province To Focus On Improvements In Rural Health Care In 2018

Trudeau Maintaining Popularity Among Canadians

Falk Expects Announcements Soon On Better Cell Phone Service

Emerald Ash Borer Will Spread To Other Parts of Manitoba

New Manitou Library Branch Was A 2017 Highlight For SCRL

Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre Has Best Year To Date

Winkler To Build Crokicurl Game

Charting The Future Through Literacy And Numeracy

Lancaster/Roseau Customs Hours Reduced As Of Sunday

Southern Health in the Accreditation Process This Year

Gretna Family Boasts Having Youngest And Oldest Member Of The Community

Winkler's Bunker Shares Reality Of Life In Puerto Rico Months After Hurricanes

Fireball Witnessed Wednesday Night In Southern Manitoba (VIDEO)

MP Sees Challenges Ahead In 2018

MPI's Top 5 Fraud Claims of 2017 Released

Influenza Reaches Southern Manitoba

Truck Purchase Turns Into Fraud Investigation, Winkler Police Report

Emerson-Franklin Will Talk Business In 2018

Local News Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





11
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





11
Jan
2018
Viterra 2018 Ticket Event Pass Sale

11 January 2018 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Winkler Curling Club, Winkler





11
Jan
2018
Recovery Winkler

11 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Winkler M.B. Church, Winkler





12
Jan
2018
Mexican Evening & Open House Art Party

12 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





13
Jan
2018
VITA & AREA WINTER FESTIVAL

13 January 2018 - 14 January 2018, 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Vita, MB





13
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers VS Dauphin Kings

13 January 2018 7:30 pm

Winkler Recreational Complex, Winkler





Login