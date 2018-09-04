Revenue Up At The Winkler Aquatic Centre

After a $600,000 renovation the Winkler Aquatic Centre saw a jump in swimmers and revenue this summer.

While outdoor pools traditionally don't break even through admission, City Manager Barb Dyck says the aquatic centre already exceeded their revenue goal as of July 31. She notes by the end July last year the pool had seen $176,000 in revenue. This year at the same time the pool had made $233,700, a 33 percent increase.

Aquatic Programmer Danica MacDonald says the combination of hot weather and new features has brought a lot more people to the pool.

"The basketball net has been a hit... the climbing wall is always in use," she says. "It's been really good to see they're being used. We hit the nail on the head."

She also praised staff for their perseverance and vigilance during the swim season. MacDonald notes there were a number of incidents in May and June, but saw lifeguards having to rescue swimmers far less in July and August.

"Which is really great to see people keeping a better eye on their kids and knowing their boundaries," she says.