Revitalized Volunteers Bring New Life to Dufferin Ag Society

There was a new excitement created within the Dufferin Ag Society this past year which helped volunteers pull off a successful Carman Fair in 2017. That from DAS Vice President Jason Kehler who was one of two farmers, along with President John Goff, who took over leadership of the group one year ago with a plan to revise its structure and attitude.



Kehler credits a massive group effort for the success of the 2017 fair and said that same effort will be needed to continue returning the Carman Fair back to its former glory.

"We just felt that as local farmers we had a responsibility in the community to step up and contribute. Essentially we want to make sure this event is around for our kids too," he added. "There have been so many people that have come on and helped. I think we've brought another generation (of volunteers) forward and I'm hoping we can keep the ball rolling into the future."

Kehler noted members really pulled together and embraced the changes that were proposed at the start of this process.

One of the new events was the fund raising truck pull for mental health.

"It was a great event. Everybody had a lot of fun and created some rivalry within the community," said Kehler.

He added however, perhaps the biggest highlight was the free-fry tent sponsored by area potato growers.

"We tried to educate people on what we were doing in the community as far as growing potatoes."

Kehler said the Saturday activities alone attracted in excess of 9,000 people from across the region.

Meantime, Kehler said the rejuvenated group of volunteers is looking to bring agriculture back to the Carman Fair. He explained that members want to see more livestock displays added to the fair, which means updating the grounds in Kings Park.

"We've got a lot of thoughts actually, whether it'll all come to fruition in the near future is a little bit up in the air but there's a few things on the books."

The list includes giving the 4H barns and livestock barns a facelift, added room for the heavy horses and one day including some equestrian facilities at the grounds.

As for the 2018 Carman Fair, Kehler said plans are about 70 per cent complete.