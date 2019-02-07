Rhineland, Altona Officials Meet With New AMM Executive

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest is Saturday, Feb 16, 12:30-4:30 p.m. at... Details Here

Details
Category: Local News

Area municipal officials had the opportunity to meet with the new executive of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). Representatives with the Municipality of Rhineland and officials from the Town of Altona each sat down with president Ralph Groening, and vice presidents Kam Blight and Brad Saluk during the trio's recent stop in Altona.

Rhineland officials used their session to press for more information on a handful of provincial initiatives coming down the pike.

One such topic was the impending provincial policing review and what it will mean for the future of policing services in Plum Coulee and the municipality as a whole.

"We were wondering what the AMM was aware of. They said yes they knew it was coming but they were not yet aware either of what the parameters of the review would be," said Reeve Don Wiebe.

al friesen1 2018 smallinsert"It was a chance to listen and learn, and communicate our desires or concerns," said Friesen.Planned infrastructure spending and the government's upcoming Water Rights Management legislation also came up for discussion. The delegation also inquired about the future of the Municipal Road and Bridge Program, which municipalities have called to be reinstated after the province axed it in June.

"They were optimistic that, (while) some of the parameters may change a little bit, there would be some return of some of the grant money. So that's good for us," added Wiebe.

He noted there has also been talk swirling of the province looking to shift responsibility of some provincial roads on to municipalities and says the Rhineland delegation wanted to know what AMM knew about this.

"If there is a better way of doing things...we're certainly open to being partners in that and we want to support the government in doing things as efficiently as possible."

Meantime, Altona's mayor says some previous concerns were re-hashed during their meeting with AMM.

Al Friesen said that list also included the province's impending policing review, as well as town's desire to see government help in restoring Main Street. He noted the challenge of budgeting for updated emergency communication equipment in order to accommodate the province's planned revamp of its communications system also came up.

"It was a chance to listen and learn, and communicate our desires or concerns," he explained. "For us, there were areas that we could communicate to them (AMM) and see how that stacked up to the rest of the province."

More Local News

Rhineland, Altona Officials Meet With New AMM Executive

Area municipal officials had the opportunity to meet with the new executive of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM). Representatives with the Municipality of Rhineland and officials from…

Morden Looking At Solutions For Snow Removal Challenges

Merchants of Stephen Street in Morden have been looking to the city for aid in snow removal, with a main focus on the downtown sidewalks. Currently, businesses on Thornview get their snow cleared by…

Town Of Morris Looking For Info On Highway 75

The mayor of Morris is growing frustrated over the lack of information flowing from the province in regards to the flood-proofing of Highway 75. Scott Crick says he's hopeful they'll see more…

UPDATE: South Clinic Re-Opened At C.W Wiebe Medical Centre

The C.W Wiebe Medical Centre in Winkler has reopened its South Clinic after an electrical fire in a rooftop heating unit. While there was no damage to the building other than the heating unit, the…

Phishing Scam Makes Text Appear To Be From Yourself

A number of Bell MTS customers around the region recently received texts appearing to be from themselves. The contents of the text mention an issue with last month's billing resulting in a refund.…

World-Renowned Artist Brings Work Home To Winkler

Shirley Elias was born and raised in Winkler and has found success worldwide, firstly as a concert pianist and secondly as a painter. Elias has performed on stages across Canada, recorded three CDs,…

Morden Triathlon Back For 2019 As Qualifier For World Championships

After taking a year off due to low volunteer numbers, Morden's 35th Triathlon will be back with a bang, now as a qualifier for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Triathlon Multisport…

Following Through On Parent Feedback, GVSD Launches Online Literacy Initiative

The Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) has launched a new online literacy initiative. Janice Krahn, GVSD's Assistant Superintendent of Programs & Curriculum, says the new initiative is following…

Water Rates Rising In Winkler

Water rates are rising in Winkler after an increase at the Pembina Valley Water Coop (PVWC). The price is rising by $0.82 per 1000 gallons, to $8.98. The rate increase became effective January 1.…

Provincial Road Crews Plowing Through To Keep Highways Open This Winter

Another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow fell across Southern Manitoba Tuesday night and that means the province's snow clearing crews are once again hitting the road working to clean up the white stuff.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login