Rhineland Council Adopting New Tendering Process

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

 

The Municipality of Rhineland has to change the way in which it acquires goods and services in order to comply with the New West Partnership trade agreement.

Manitoba joined the already-existing pact with Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C. in 2016. The goal of the agreement is to reduce inter-provincial trade barriers by allowing the free flow of investment, labour, and business among Canada's western provinces. This requires municipalities, among other groups like school divisions and health authorities, to amend their procurement policies and allow companies from across the region to access tenders through a central website.

According to details in the trade agreement, municipalities are only affected if the value of goods and services exceeds $75,000. The threshold on construction project values sits at $200,000.

Rhineland reeve, Don Wiebe, said this process differs to the invitational and open tender processes the municipality currently uses, which he notes have historically worked quite well. For example, 9 companies were invited to bid on the Plum Coulee East Low-Pressure project and Wiebe said that yielded 4 very competitive bids. He noted the low bid for the project came in considerably lower than what engineers had estimated.

Going forward, Wiebe said this new process will require administration and council to be a bit more detailed in creating tenders.

"In terms of our specifications, the processes that we're interested in having, the timelines, and the penalties. We're going to have to up our game," he explained.

Council has also had some discussion on what this will mean for supporting local business as this central system will not only allow local contractors to bid on projects that are out-of-province but will open up opportunities in the area for other companies in western Canada.

"We have always enjoyed using local contractors whenever possible because they are part of the community and it's a way of building support and having good work done locally," said Wiebe.

The process for updating the Municipality of Rhineland's procurement policy is currently underway.

More Local News

New Cemetery A Priority For Morden

There's an immediate need for cemetery space in Morden. According to part-owner of Wiebe Funeral Homes, Joey Grenier, Hillside Cemetery is at full capacity for traditional casket burials. However, in…

Winkler Mayor Looking Ahead To "Game-Changing" 2019

A number of game-changing projects are expected to reach completion in Winkler in 2019. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder notes the new Pine Ridge Elementary is slated for a September opening, as well…

Rhineland Council Adopting New Tendering Process

The Municipality of Rhineland has to change the way in which it acquires goods and services in order to comply with the New West Partnership trade agreement. Manitoba joined the already-existing pact…

"Drive To Conditions" MPI Cautions As Temps Hover Near Zero

With a rash of accidents on Pembina Valley roads recently, MPI's Brian Smiley is reminding drivers to watch their speedometers. "The number one driving tip is drive to road conditions, meaning reduce…

New Membership And Training Round Out 2018 For Altona/Rhineland Emergency Service

The head of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services says 2018 was an exciting year for the fire department. Greg Zimmerman said the year was marked by a growth in membership, new initiatives, and…

UPDATE - Snowfall Warning Extended To Most Of Southern MB

Southern Manitoba is in for another round of significant snowfall Sunday into Monday. Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the Pembina and Red River Valleys including the Morden,…

Museums Preserving History by "Digitizing" Fossils

Several museums, including the Washington Smithsonian, and London's Natural History Museum, will be scanning millions of specimens to create a digital collection. By "digitizing" specimens, it allows…

MPI Says You're Paying $50 A Year Due To False Claims

MPI Autopac ratepayers saved nearly $40,000 last year after certain insurance claims proved to be fraudulent. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says each year they tally up the five worst frauds…

Father Shares Grief And Hope In New Book

In 2014 the Sukkau family in Winkler was struck by tragedy with the unexpected loss of their son and brother, Travis. In the aftermath of a parent's worst nightmare, father David Sukkau turned to…

Manitoba Taking Big Strides To Improve Health Care For 2019

In the new year, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen says the government will continue taking meaningful action to provide better health care for Manitobans and create a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login