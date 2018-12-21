2018 will be another landmark year for new building permit values in the Municipality of Rhineland.

"We thought last year was a banner year at seventeen million dollars worth of new building permits," said Reeve, Don Wiebe. "This year we thought we'd make one hundred per cent but we're at 99.1 (per cent)."

Wiebe added there are 5 or 6 sites now under construction at the Rhineland West Ag Park east of Winkler. He said a number of new hog and chicken barns were also built this past year, along with several housing starts. "It's fairly widespread," he commented.

Wiebe agreed these numbers are a good indicator of economic growth in the municipality and says council is quite happy with the results.