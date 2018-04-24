Rhineland Offers To Extend Sewer Service To Property Owners

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland is looking to install a low-pressure sewer line in the municipal ag park north of Altona.

"One of the things that's come to our attention is that there is some interest in some expansion in the ag park," explained Reeve Don Wiebe, "(and) with that expansion a low-pressure sewer comes to the surface and what are we doing with that?"

He added that low-pressure sewer would better serve the expanding area and help encourage further growth.

"Without some kind of sewer it's a bit limiting to development...so we have a bit of an interest in encouraging economic development in that area of course."



This low-pressure sewer line would connect to the Altona lagoon a few miles away, east of town.

Wiebe explained that Council wants to give property owners along that route the opportunity to tap into the line if they choose. He noted there are 18 potential hook-ups along the path and efforts have begun to gauge the interest level of residents and business owners in the area.