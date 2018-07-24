Rhineland, Pembina Officials Meet Following Border Road Dispute

Officials with the Municipality of Rhineland want to rekindle a relationship with their American counterparts. Following the culmination of the Border Road court case, Reeve Don Wiebe says the municipality reached out to the Pembina County Resource Board in North Dakota.

"Some of our farmers would like to see that Border Drain cleaned out and maintained so we had a good discussion with the people in Pembina County, they were quite favourable in their response," said Wiebe.

He added both parties are looking at holding an information meeting, possibly this Fall, with producers from both sides of the border.

Additionally, Wiebe said both sides want to discuss ways of mitigating and solving the flood situation in the Pembina Basin.