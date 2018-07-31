Riding Association Spokesperson Defends Cabinet Shuffle

While opposition parties have mostly criticized the latest cabinet shuffle by the Trudeau government, the Portage-Lisgar Liberal Riding Association spokesperson feels it's a positive move.

Ken Werbiski especially points to MP Bill Blair taking the Border Security portfolio.

"This is something that is new, that has been created from the immigration policies in the United States," he says, "(People from) whole countries are no longer going to be able to live in the United States. That's why all these people are coming to our borders. And it's obvious that the prime minister is taking steps to address this situation, and Bill Blair, I think, is a good candidate for that."

Werbiski believes the changes in Cabinet will benefit the country.

"The Cabinet shuffle is the best way to grow the economy," he says, "Strengthen the middle class, of course, and create new opportunities for everyone. These new positions that have been created, reflect the realities of the global economic changes that we've seen, so I think this is a good step."