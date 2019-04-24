The Red River will crest this week at Emerson and is expected to stay at that level for a few days, but no major problems are expected.

Local emergency coordinator Bill Spanjer says the community's ring dike is keeping them dry and they still have full access in and out of the community. And while some rural roads have been closed in the municipality due to high water, Spanjer says they don't expect any major flood problems along the Roseau River as it winds its way through the municipality.

He admits the high water has some of their newer residents a little nervous. "We've been, as a municipality, trying to calm the fears of those who've never experienced this before."

However, no major storms and ideal spring conditions have led to a slow melt. Though he says in addition to the Emerson area, the Red River is above banks at many locations, including Letellier, St. Jean, Morris, and St. Adolphe.

"We keep encouraging people to stay away from the water's edge because it is dangerous."

Meanwhile, there has been no significant precipitation in southern Manitoba or in North Dakota and Minnesota, and none is forecasted for the next few days.