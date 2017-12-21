RM of Dufferin Makes Decision On Whether To Allow Retail Sale Of Marijuana

The Rural Municipality of Dufferin intends to allow the sale of cannabis in its communities.

Reeve George Gray says it has sent its reply to the Association of Manitoba Municipalities

"We will be supporting the motion in principle. You know Carman and Dufferin and the cooperative spirit we have, so we will be supporting the motion, but with some caveats that we need more information."

Other municipalities in our region such as Altona, Morris and the RM of Morris have also agreed to allow the operation of retail cannabis stores.

Gray said most municipal leaders agree that more information will be needed to move forward on this issue and suggested council really didn't have a problem making this decision.

"Pretty straightforward stuff. We just need more information and once the government knows where they are going with this because they're not quite there yet, then it will be very simple to move forward."