RM of Montcalm To Be Divided With New Electoral Boundaries

The reeve for the RM of Montcalm is unhappy about the 2018 proposed electoral boundary changes.

The new Emerson boundary now leaves out Letellier, St Malo, St Pierre-Jolys, St. Jean, and instead is adding communities such as Roland, Thornhill, and Myrtle. This change also splits the RM of Montcalm in half, between the Emerson riding and Morris riding.

Electoral boundaries are reviewed every 10 years to reflect changes to Manitoba's population. However, in this case, the RM of Montcalm is being spit in half.

"We don't agree with the proposed changes, especially the fact that it would cut our municipality in half," said Sabourin. "They like to leave municipalities whole, which they are not doing... we feel that they could leave us whole in Emerson and it would still fit all the criteria that they go for by population."

He added it would make more sense for his RM to be served under the same MLA.

"We just think we'd be better served continuing the relationships we have with the municipalities east and west of us... for continuance it would just make much more sense for us to be part of the Emerson riding as a whole municipality."

Sabourin said the reason behind the change was for Letellier and some of the French communities to be part of the 75 corridor. However, Sabourin would prefer the RM of Montcalm continue to be part of the Emerson riding.

"We have more of a relationship east and west, with our neighbouring municipalities, Franklin, Emerson, and Rhineland," he said. "We think we'd be better served if our MLA, who sits with us, is also in sitting with them."

In September there will be a chance for Sabourin to state his opinion at a public hearing in Winkler.

"We have an opportunity to speak against this," said Sabourin, noting there are a few municipalities that face the same dilemma, but he doesn't think it's necessary for the RM of Montcalm to be one of them.

Related Article: Emerson MLA Not Pleased With Proposed Boundary Changes



