RM of Morris Council Signs On With Internet Provider

Details
RM of Morris residents and businesses can expect to see increased internet speeds in the near future, as an agreement has been signed with a service provider.

"We signed an agreement with Valley Fiber that will ultimately result in improved internet service for all residents in the RM of Morris," said RM of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening.

He added the main focus is to increase business opportunities in the area. valley 2Bottom left to right: Valley Fiber CEO Hank Wall, RM of Morris Reeve Ralph Groening. Top left to right: Valley Fiber CFO Mike Wolfe, Valley Fiber Senior VP Conley Kehler, RM Of Morris Deputy Reeve Stan Siemens, RM of Morris CEO Larry Larry Driedger.

"For RM of Morris council, I think the focus is the way in which we can improve the opportunity for business to expand and develop," said Groening, referring to the industrial parks in Lowe Farm and Rosenort.

The plan is for work to get underway this fall.

"The focus of the agreement will be hard fiber in the ground, into our two major communities, into Rosenort, into the community of Lowe Farm, and along the route," said Groening. "There will also be air fiber to all other residents in the RM of Morris, we would hope that at a minimum we provide everyone with 25 megabytes per second of service."

The cost of the project is $500,000 dollars. The details of funding this project will be discussed further with council, said Groening.

