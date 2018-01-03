RM Of Morris Industrial Park 'Number One' Project In 2018

RM of Morris council will continue developments in Rosenort's growing industrial park in 2018.

Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris, said a grant they received in 2017 will help this project along.

"The $1.2 million project will require some additional funding," said Groening. "So that will be, I think... the number one municipal project that we will be completing."

The governments of Canada and Manitoba are funding 42 infrastructure projects in communities across the province under the New Building Canada Plan’s Small Communities Fund. The Rosenort Industrial Park received $802,082 for their industrial park road extension.

"The significance of this project is considerable... it begins the final completion of the infrastructure for our 100-acre industrial park, which started about 15 years ago," said Groening.

The industrial park will see 26 new lots created, 3 of which have already been sold.

Another large project that will continue is the RM's new fire hall.

"The new 1.2 million dollar fire hall in Rosenort, which is being constructed now... will be completed in the summer of 2018," Groening said.

The fire hall in Sperling will also see upgrades and improvements.

"We've begun the process of identifying dollars for that," Groening said.

Bringing fibre optic internet to the community will continue to be a priority as well. The RM of Morris, Red River School Division, Town of Morris and RM of Macdonald plan to work together to improve internet speeds.

Groening said they will also continue their drainage program, noting 60 miles of maintenance was completed in 2017.