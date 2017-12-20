RM Of Morris Open To Retail Cannabis Sales

The RM of Morris has indicated it will allow the operation of retail marijuana stores in the municipality.

Ralph Groening says this is a federally driven decision, and while there are some issues still outstanding in connection with zoning regulations, saying 'yes' to allowing the sale of marijuana in the municipality won't be a big deal for council at this time.

"We don't have any particular concerns at this point and if there is a business opportunity for individuals in our communities, I suppose we will address the details of zoning at that point," said Groening.

The province has given municipal leaders the power to decide if they want to allow cannabis shops to set up in their communities, and they can hold a plebiscite if necessary to give ratepayers a say on the issue.

"I'm not a huge fan of plebiscites. I think they have the huge potential to be divisive, but other than that I think we have the opportunity to offer our opinions and I think we will work in every way possible to make the transition into this new reality as seamless as possible."

Groening added they don't have any major concerns on the retail sale issue at this point, and council expects there will be greater clarity in the weeks and months to come on matters such as zoning.