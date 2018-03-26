RM Of Morris Preparing A Stand Pat 2018 Budget

RM of Morris council is working to finalize its 2018/19 operational budget.

The municipality will spend approximately $7.2 million dollars this year, up from the $6.8 million dollar budget for last year.

About $4.3 million dollars will be generated through tax levy.

"We're looking right now at a 2 per cent, or a little less, actual cash requirements. Big projects (require) half a million dollars for gravel, $600,000 for drain maintenance," RM of Morris reeve Ralph Groening explained.

The drain maintenance program will be a 60 mile project again, the same as in 2017. Groening noted they are still finishing left over drain maintenance from last year as well.

Also, about $250,000 will be going into the RM's equipment reserve, used to replace equipment as required.

"What we will see again, as in the previous year, we will see a decrease of approximately 1.5 per cent of actual cash requests of residential home owners," he added.

Unfortunately, Groening said, the requirement of farmland will see an approximate 7 per cent increase, due to increased assessment.