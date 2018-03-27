RM Of Morris To Conduct Review Of Fire Services

The RM of Morris will be conducting a 5-year review of fire operation services.

Reeve Ralph Groening said the purpose is to make sure dollars are being spent the right way.

"We have a new fire chief in place, so what we want to do is review our 5-year fire protection budget and identify what we will need to serve our community," said Groening.

Currently, a new fire hall for the RM is being constructed in Rosenort. Groening noted the review will look at the maintenance of fire halls, the number of actual fire calls, actual grass calls, EMS calls, 911 calls, and the number of motor vehicle calls.

"We suspect that a large part of our responsibility of the fire departments is to respond to motor vehicle calls, so we will review and take in that information and make decisions based on what we need," explained Groening.

He added council has made an effort to keep fire protection costs down.

"We've been very careful with that, and we respect and appreciate the hard work that our firefighters do provide for our citizens," said Groening. He believes the RM's cost for fire protection services is fair.

"Our cost is about a hundred dollars per capita, so I think it's reasonable but we still want to maintain and be effective, and manage the money in the best way possible."