RM Of Morris Welcomes New Fire Chief, Building Inspector

Trevor Dackow is the new fire chief and building inspector for the RM of Morris, which is now one full-time job.

The former building inspector, Ed Penner, plans to retire in June. The former fire chief, Bernard Schellenberg, held the position on a part-time basis for the past couple of years. He will continue to serve as a full-time firefighter in Winnipeg.

Ralph Groening, reeve for the RM of Morris, said both men have made significant contributions to the community.

"We've been so fortunate to have had Ed Penner serve as our building inspector for... 10 years," said Groening. "He will be working with Trevor to train and to mentor."

"We're also very appreciative of Bernard being the fire chief for the past few years," he added.

In the summer of 2017 council combined the part-time positions of building inspector and fire chief to make the position into a more appealing full-time job.

Dackow started this new position on Wednesday, January 11, and will work out of the RM's administration office.

He was born and raised in Winnipeg and attended high school at Dakota Collegiate Institute. His post-secondary education was completed at University of Winnipeg, Red River College, and the Manitoba Emergency Services College.

Although Dackow was employed in the private and public sector regulatory compliance industry for many years, his most recent position was working as a By-Law Enforcement Officer for the Red River Planning District.

He has also been with East Beaches Fire Rescue for 10 years and served as firefighter, lieutenant, captain, training officer and fire safety inspector.

"That was certainly a major contribution to our decision to hire Trevor Dackow as our new fire chief and building inspector," said Groening.

Dackow is married and has two adult children and one granddaughter.