RM OF Stanley Gets On Board Tourism Brand

For the next three years, the RM of Stanley will be investing $5,000 each year into tourism.

Morden and Winkler have already invested in this brand. According to James Friesen, a member of the regional tourism committee, the RM has a part to play in tourism.

"There's an interesting specific dynamic happening in this area. From our perspective as a tourism committee, we're saying it's probably a good idea to present ourselves to the rest of the world in the context of this region."

Investing in tourism isn't just for those visit the region, says Friesen, but an investment for those who live in the area as well.

"To be a proactive and leading RM, Rural Municipality, you want to make sure you're are thinking beyond just the day to day business you're looking at the big picture, you're looking at how do we make this place appealing to the outsider and even to the people living within," explains Friesen.

He says this investment will highlight the many unique attractions the RM has to offer.

The RM has many attractive landscapes, the escarpment in the Southwest corner with trees and grasslands, and farmland with crops and animals.

The landscape isn't the only drawing factor says Friesen, there are many villages in the area which have an interesting dynamic and look and can create a draw for those wanting to learn about the history of the region.

Friesen says each area in this region, Morden, Winkler, Stanley are connected and together offers much in bringing people to the region.