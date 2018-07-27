RM of Stanley Having Cannabis Plebiscite Vote

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

RM of Stanley residents will be taking a vote this October, on the retail of cannabis within the Municipality.

"All we're dealing with is the sale of the product," says Morris Olafson, the Reeve of the RM of Stanley. "All we have control over is where it might be located."

Olafson explains that manufacturing and selling is going to happen in the RM and will be regulated on a federal and provincial level.

"We realize it's going to be law, it's going to be legal," notes Olafson, "We didn't want to make the decision on behalf our Municipality, and say 'Yes we allow the sale in our Municipality.'"

Olafson wants the public to make a decision on where cannabis will be sold, which is why the vote is being held.

So far, no companies have come forward to be a designated retailer of cannabis.

