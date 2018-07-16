RM Of Stanley Reeve Seeks Re-election

After much deliberation, Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson will be running for one more term as reeve.

Olafson says he had been back and forth on his desire to run, as the position is a large time commitment. However, after time went one he says he wanted to take on the responsibility of another four years in office.

"I'm willing to take on another four years and I'm still going to call it 'Taking Care of the Municipality'. I got no big acts to grind, I have no single issue that I want to complete, we have a lot of things on the go."

There are many projects in the middle of completion says Olafson, the major project is the wastewater program between Morden and Winkler, with Stanley contributing to that project.

Olafson notes this project will get done regardless if he is elected reeve for another term or not.

Delegation is something Olafson says he wants to continue to improve on, as the community continues to grow more responsibilities will be added to the position with an increased number of meetings and hearings within the Municipality.

The current council has worked well together, working on the paving program, extending water throughout the municipality, extension of sewer project along the corridor, says Olafson.

The group has accomplished a lot of good things in the name of the community, with Olafson saying if there is some turn around with new council members he embraces the idea of seeing new faces.

He also notes that he hopes that he will have some competition for reeve this next election.

"It would be nice to have competition in a way. Acclimation is not very, how should I put it? You don't know if you're doing a good job or not. All while, this just going by acclimation there's no challenge in it, there's nothing, okay you're just going to carry on. I relish someone else running."

Olafson encourages people to step forward, as the council needs people to fill any vacant positions.

Candidates should be open minded and have the goal for the entire municipality to prosper says Olafson.

He notes a "one trick pony" is the worst thing for the community, as a member of the council there needs to be an understanding of all the components which makes a municipality run.

His experience in the role would be an assist to running again, however, being green is not a liability says Olafson, a fresh face can bring in new ideas and a unique perspective to the position.

The municipal election takes place October 24.