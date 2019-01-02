RM Of Stanley To Run "A Tight Ship" To Continue Growth

With the record growth the RM of Stanley saw in 2018, Reeve Morris Olafson says they need to be prepared for 2019.

A project that is in the beginning stages is the implementation of pipe water into the 1-6-2-6 districts, which currently do not have any service.

Olafson says they have an agreement with the Water Service Board to get some granting, and Stanley will try to get this project out sometime in January to February.

"Other than that we're in development mode," Olafson says. "I've got wind that of a few new businesses that are thinking of going into the corridor. I can't say at this point, but it's there, [and] we have lots available for them."

Olafson believes this will be an ongoing thing, and does not believe development will be slowing down anytime soon.

With a new year comes new challenges, and a big hurdle is funding says, Olafson.

"The monies we for sure thought were there maybe are not. We always have to be conscious of that; we can't rely on grants all the time. Right now with the province in a non-money spending mood, sometimes we have to sit back a little bit and wait."

Olafson adds the RM has some projects that are too cost restrained to handle themselves, so the goal for 2019 will be making sure they can complete projects with the money they have.

With a $6.8 million budget, it may seem like a lot, but when looking after 18 square miles, 400 miles of roads, medical facilities, and 20 some employees, you have to run a tight ship, Olafson says.

He notes that they will make each dollar go as far as it can, so the municipality can continue to grow.