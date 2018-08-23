RM of Stuartburn Issues Fire Ban "You Can Lose Everything"

Due to this summer’s intense dryness, the RM of Stuartburn has just issued a fire ban.

The ban has been in effect as of Wednesday morning. Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky says the municipality has not had any wildfires yet but with conditions as they are, he does not want to take chances.

"The last thing we need is for somebody to let their burn permit get away on them,” states Swidersky. He observes the area is home to a wide variety of dry fields, swamps, and meadows; all fuel which, he insists, can be lit by the tiniest spark.

“I can speak personally about it,” comments Swidersky, who lost his home to a brush fire in April. “It can happen very fast and in a matter of minutes you can lose everything.”

He mentions a similar brush fire back in 2012 decimated four homes in Vita, noting the RM is all too familiar with destructive fires which is part of the reason for implementing the cautionary ban.

Swidersky says the RM is presently allowing recreational bonfires in approved fire pits but stresses the importance of this matter, “I want people to be very cognizant. We put the bans out there to prevent fires from breaking out. No open fires.”