RM Of Thompson Council Will See Minor Shakeup

Brian Callum will return for a second term this fall as Reeve for the RM of Thompson.

"I'm glad to be back," Callum says, who was acclaimed to the top spot.

"The fact that nobody ran, I don't know if that's a sign that people are happy... but it's something I decided to do again."

He says the first term was learning the ropes of municipal politics as the RM has witnessed strong growth in the residential and commercial sectors. The challenge remains updating services and infrastructure while keeping tax rates low.

"That's the struggle, there's always demand for things, but people don't want to pay more tax than they have to."

Along with Callum, Royce Burnett and Huntley Knox have been acclaimed for Ward one. Rick Hildebrand and Heather Imrie for Ward two, and Wayne Gall, Walter McTavish, and Stacey O'Neill are in the running for two seats in Ward three.

"It's good there's an election, gives people to express their opinion," he says. "There will be a slight change for sure."

Moving forward, Callum says they hope to attract more commercial business and encourage more people to choose Miami as their home. "We think Miami is a great place to live."