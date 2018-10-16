Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Brian Callum will return for a second term this fall as Reeve for the RM of Thompson.

"I'm glad to be back," Callum says, who was acclaimed to the top spot.

"The fact that nobody ran, I don't know if that's a sign that people are happy... but it's something I decided to do again."

He says the first term was learning the ropes of municipal politics as the RM has witnessed strong growth in the residential and commercial sectors. The challenge remains updating services and infrastructure while keeping tax rates low.

"That's the struggle, there's always demand for things, but people don't want to pay more tax than they have to."

Along with Callum, Royce Burnett and Huntley Knox have been acclaimed for Ward one. Rick Hildebrand and Heather Imrie for Ward two, and Wayne Gall, Walter McTavish, and Stacey O'Neill are in the running for two seats in Ward three.

"It's good there's an election, gives people to express their opinion," he says. "There will be a slight change for sure."

Moving forward, Callum says they hope to attract more commercial business and encourage more people to choose Miami as their home. "We think Miami is a great place to live."

More Local News

Municipality of Rhineland Ward 1 Candidates Share Their Visions For The future

The three candidates hoping to snag one of two available Ward 1 council seats in the Municipality of Rhineland took their platforms to the public last week at a forum in Altona. Larry Fehr isn't…

RM Of Thompson Council Will See Minor Shakeup

Brian Callum will return for a second term this fall as Reeve for the RM of Thompson. "I'm glad to be back," Callum says, who was acclaimed to the top spot. "The fact that nobody ran, I don't know if…

MB's "Know My Cannabis Limits" Campaign Begins

The Know My Cannabis Limits education campaign put on by the Province of Manitoba was launched today. It's phase two of the province's education campaign in preparation for the legalization of…

Education Minister Speaks Out On Conflict Of Interest Allegations

Manitoba's education minister Kelvin Goertzen has defended himself against allegations of conflict of interest raised by Liberal leader Dougald Lamont. In the Legislature this week, Lamont said…

Council Candidate Believes His Experience Can Help Move Morden Forward

Many individuals are interested in being part of the city's leading body with three candidates for mayor, and eight council candidates running for six council seats. With only two of the eight…

School Bus Safety Week Puts Focus On Unsafe Drivers (VIDEO)

It's School Bus Safety Week, and with hundreds of school buses traveling around the Pembina Valley every week, Angela Plett has some safety tips for drivers. Plett is the Transportation Supervisor…

Family Members Survive Crash With Moose

October 4, 2018, was supposed to be a relatively uneventful day for Sheldon Falk. The owner of Falk Nurseries, he had plans on spending most of the day south of the border, on a business trip with…

Construction May Begin On Winkler Arena Next Month

The Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving into its final phase before construction begins. On Tuesday Winkler City Council approved the contract to complete the design and engineering with Verne…

Damaging Election Signs A Criminal Offence

Local police are reminding residents taking down or destroying election signs could result in criminal charges. October 7, Morden Police received a dispatch to Thornhill St. after reports of a female…

MPI Launches Save the 100 Campaign

Manitoba Public Insurance recently launched the Save The 100 campaign in Manitoba. Spokesperson Brian Smiley explains what it's all about. "We're asking Manitobans to change how they think about road…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login