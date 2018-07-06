Roland Community Remembers Teen, "She Was Extremely Happy"

The community of Roland is remembering a young life tragically lost July long weekend. Anne Dyck was killed in a vehicle collision July 1 near her home in the R.M of Roland. She was 17 years old.

To support the family, Dyck's former employer Jake Harder is holding a fundraiser at the Roland's Roadhouse July 13 and 14. While the restaurant has held fundraisers for Anne Dyck was described by family and friends as always smilinghurting families in the past, Harder says he never thought they'd host a similar event for one of their own.

"Anne was one of our employees almost from the beginning since we opened. Since then she had been a welcomed visitor and customer," he says. "Always, always smiling and happy."

When the restaurant branched out into the food truck business, he says Dyck stepped up, "no matter where I put her she jumped to the gun."

He notes the fundraiser will help cover any unforeseen costs the family may have. Harder also asks the community for prayer as the family grapples with the loss.

"There's things in life that we're not meant to understand," Harder says. "But the one thing we are meant to understand is, the Bible says, if there's a need you step up to the plate and you fill it."

The funeral service will be held today, July 6.