Roland Community Remembers Teen, "She Was Extremely Happy"

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The community of Roland is remembering a young life tragically lost July long weekend. Anne Dyck was killed in a vehicle collision July 1 near her home in the R.M of Roland. She was 17 years old.

To support the family, Dyck's former employer Jake Harder is holding a fundraiser at the Roland's Roadhouse July 13 and 14. While the restaurant has held fundraisers for anne insetAnne Dyck was described by family and friends as always smilinghurting families in the past, Harder says he never thought they'd host a similar event for one of their own.

"Anne was one of our employees almost from the beginning since we opened. Since then she had been a welcomed visitor and customer," he says. "Always, always smiling and happy."

When the restaurant branched out into the food truck business, he says Dyck stepped up, "no matter where I put her she jumped to the gun."

He notes the fundraiser will help cover any unforeseen costs the family may have. Harder also asks the community for prayer as the family grapples with the loss.

"There's things in life that we're not meant to understand," Harder says. "But the one thing we are meant to understand is, the Bible says, if there's a need you step up to the plate and you fill it."

The funeral service will be held today, July 6.

More Local News

Cadenza Music School Offers Unique Opportunity To Young Musicians (VIDEO)

The 6th annual Cadenza Summer Music Week program returned to Winkler this week, providing students an opportunity to take their passion to the next level. The program hosted 97 students this year,…

Contest Winner Giving Winnings To Local Shelter

Morden resident Christine Bergman won $100 in the #beautifymorden photo contest. The contest encouraged residents to send in pictures of them cleaning around the city, gardens, or landscaping…

Golf Tournament Opening Conversation On Domestic Abuse

Enthusiastic golfers gathered in Miami to support Genesis House at Swing for Safety, this Friday. The golf tournament is Genesis House's staple tournament, not only as a means to raise money for the…

Grow Hope Projects Unite Rural And Urban People To Combat World Hunger

Grow Hope projects, organized by the Canadian Foodgrains Bank, aim to bridge the gap between rural and urban people while also tackling the issue of world hunger. "One of the things we hear…

Baseball Booming In Plum Coulee, New Dugouts Address Safety Concerns

The sport of baseball is growing in the community of Plum Coulee. Plum Coulee Minor Sports Association officials say they expect to see more than 70 children registered in the U11 and U13 levels. "We…

Viterra Championship Begins Gives Back To The Community

The first wave of donations from the funds raised at the 2018 Viterra Championship games have been dispersed. The provincial championship was hosted in Winkler this February. A donation of $4,000 was…

RCU Contributes To Nearly Completed Rosenort Fire Hall

On Tuesday the Rosenort Credit Union (RCU) made a $35,000 dollar donation to the Rosenort Fire Hall.(Left to right) Fundraising Chair Lori Siemens-Friesen, Donator Frank Plett, RCU CEO Brad Penner.…

Winkler Seeking Public Opinion On Arena Expansion Plans

Winkler residents will have an opportunity to share their opinions on the newest plans for the Meridian Exhibition Centre arena expansion. City Council recently heard an update from the developer,…

Heat Wave Invades Pembina Valley With 35C Temperatures

Temperatures and humidity levels are expected to soar this weekend, with daytime highs reaching above 30 degrees, and humidex levels pushing 40. As of Friday morning a Heat Warning was in effect for…

Roland Community Remembers Teen, "She Was Extremely Happy"

The community of Roland is remembering a young life tragically lost July long weekend. Anne Dyck was killed in a vehicle collision July 1 near her home in the R.M of Roland. She was 17 years old. To…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login