Roland Reeve Candidate Says Fiber Optics Key To The Future

John Hughes is running for Reeve of the RM of Roland. As an incumbent Hughes has already served a term as Reeve and two terms on council.

Hughes moved to the area 27 years ago together with his wife, "and I've enjoyed every moment," he says. "The community has given back to me as much as I tried to give to them."

Looking to the future, Hughes says the high-speed internet is a major concern for the municipality.

"Communication in this community is quite poor," he says. "So I'm hoping fiber optics can solve those issues."

He notes council is considering a proposal from a local fiber optic Internet provider. "We're still in the process of learning more about it."

Hughes says if elected he would like to continue to add features to the municipality "that make it that much better to live in."

In Roland, voting takes place 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Roland Memorial Hall, 45 3rd St.

Incumbent Reeve John Hughes.