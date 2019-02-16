Romance Scams Cost Canadians Millions

Morden’s Multicultural Winterfest Is Coming

Category: Local News

RCMP report Canadians were scammed out of $22.5-million through the Romance Scams in 2018.

That's only what has been reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Of that total, over $812,000 was lost from 31 Manitoba victims.

"Just another reminder for everyone to be more cautious, especially online," says Corporal Julie Courchaine. "There are a lot of scams, specifically these romance scams. And the numbers are quite impressive. We just want people to just be more aware. I know we are getting calls all the time about all sorts of different scams."

She offers some tips to ensure your safety.

"So, typically, if you're on any dating websites or social media -- anything like that -- that's kind of an easy place for people to go that want to try and scam you," continues Courchaine. "Just always trust your instincts. Be skeptical when you're chatting to anyone, and they claim to live nearby but then they're overseas for work. They're probably trying to set you up to ask for money from you later, at a later time."

Courchaine advises you to also be suspicious if you're requesting a video chat with someone, or you're trying to meet in person, and it never happens. She notes they will have excuses, or whatever comes up, and that's obviously a red flag. Be wary, she says, when someone suddenly is professing their love and they hardly know you. That's another red flag.
"Any time anyone is asking you for money should alert you. If they're saying there's an emergency -- there's someone that's sick in their family -- and they need money, never, never under any circumstances should you send them money. And if you do believe you're a victim, then you do need to contact your bank right away. If you sent payment, stop that payment. If you've given a credit card number or anything like that, you need to stop that. Report it to the local police in your area, and file a report with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre."

She adds, with internet and social media, scammers are coming up with all sorts of scams. Courchaine says she always tells people to trust their instincts. If it seems a bit off, it probably is. She notes you should investigate further and protect yourself.

Courchaine explains you should be on the lookout for family members. If you have elderly parents or anything like that, she advises you to look out for them and ensure they're being safe if they're using social media.

