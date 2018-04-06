Roseau River Could Be Impacted By U.S. Spring Snowfall

Although Manitoba's spring flood risk remains low, areas south of the border were hit with near-record spring snowfall.

This week Minnesota's Twin Cities hit close to a record low Wednesday morning. The day prior, the region saw the biggest April snowfall in 34 years.

This amount of snow and cold weather in April is a first for Minneapolis.

Reeve of the Emerson-Franklin Municipality, Greg Janzen, said ice jams could cause issues for the Roseau River if excess water comes in from the U.S.

"The longer it takes the snow to melt, or the ice to break up on the Roseau, I guess there could be a risk of ice jams," said Janzen.

"I noticed the river has come up a little bit, but the ice hasn't moved or broken up yet, and it's been really cold, it's actually almost making ice some nights," he added.

However, overland flooding is not a concern at this time.

"Talking to area people, they're actually wanting rain because it's so dry out in the fields," said Janzen. "I mean it could change if we get a 5-inch rain in two weeks, but right now normal rain wouldn't be an issue."

Compared to last year, the ice is melting slower due to the cold weather.

"We had an early melt in February... that got rid of a lot of snow," said Janzen in regards to 2017.

Janzen doesn't think this year should be an issue either.

"I would think right now we're not going to really see the rivers come up much more than the dike or the main river bed."

In case of a high water event, Janzen said sandbags would be available.

"If somebody does feel like they're threatened they could come and pick up sand and sandbags. We won't be making any but we would have some stock available at the municipal yard if the time comes, and I hope it doesn't."