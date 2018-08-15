Rosenfeld Common Ground Growing Project Reaches Completion

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

With help from seven combines, three grain carts, a number of trucks, and a handful of volunteers, harvest at the Common Ground Growing Project near Rosenfeld reached completion on Saturday.

The 300-acre field of spring wheat is part of the Canadian Foodgrains Bank Growing Project initiative. Profit from the sale of the crop will help fight world hunger through CFB.

"We pulled that harvest together in a bit of a last minute situation on Friday because we knew that we had a small window where there were a few farmers who were finished combining their wheat and weren't quite yet into their canola, so we started making some phone calls and we found enough participants who were willing to come out and do it ... on Saturday," said project member Kevin Nickel.

The team of volunteers harvested 47 bushels an acre, an amount that Nickel says is alright considering the dry conditions.

"Results in the countryside are really quite varied. There are areas that are having much better yields than they would've thought, and then in the case of this field, it's on the little lower side," he said.

Nickel said a company new to the area wanted to do some yield trials with fertilzer and they paid for the seeding of half the project; the rest was covered by the project members. Throughout the growing season there were a number of custom applicators who sprayed herbicide on the field. The rest of the labour, fuel, time, and equipment was donated by volunteers.

"It's always a great time to have people come together like that for the harvest. It's a lot of fun to do that with a group of people and when it goes so quick like that it's very rewarding, and of course the cause is so great, so we're always very happy about that," Nickel said.

He noted how it can be difficult to round up all the volunteers for the same day, as many are working on their own fields.

"It often seems like, oh how is this going to come together this year, but it always has a way of working out. It's quite rewarding that way," he said.

Once the proceeds are collected they can be matched by the Government of Canada 3 to 1 for food security work, or 4 to 1 for food aid work in the developing world, according to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank website.

Rosenfeld Common Ground Growing Project Reaches Completion

