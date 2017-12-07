Rosenort Credit Union Posts "Whopping" Growth, Three Times Provincial Average

The Rosenort Credit Union continues to see record-breaking growth. At this year's AGM, the organization celebrated a "whopping" 17.9 percent growth, more than three times the provincial average. Loans grew by 15.5 percent while deposits grew by 18.5 percent.

The average asset growth for Manitoba Credit Union's is 5.6 percent.

"It's pretty significant for Rosenort Credit Union," CEO Brad Penner explains, attributing some of the success to the new branch opened in Winkler last year.

"That branch is doing extremely well," he says. "We set a five-year vision for what that branch would look like, and looks like we'll achieve that within three years."

Total assets grew from nearly $389 million to approximately $459 million.

However, in his report, RCU President Marcus Enns explains the past year has also seen increases in regulation, cost of technology and competition in the credit union system.

He says the pressure is being felt by smaller credit unions to merge with others entities in order to survive and compete with larger credit unions.

There are currently 31 credit unions in Manitoba, down from 35 in 2016.

Enns says while the growth is exciting it does present challenges in maintaining equity ratios mandated by regulators.

"You have to keep a certain amount of retained earnings on your books based on your assets," Wall explains.

Regulators ensure three percent of assets must be kept in retained earnings.

"We have a great staff working at the Winkler branch, and I think that's helped us along as well," Penner says

"You got to make sure that if there's a problem or a call for cash, you have the ability to service that debt, and they (regulators) look at investing in your own business," Wall says.

If the credit union grows substantially, it's income must grow substantially to maintain equity ratios.

"Rosenort is well within their requirements, we just want to make sure we grow at the same rate as our income," Wall explains.

Rather than look at increasing service charges and loan fees, Enns says they've set up a subsidiary, a company owned by the credit union, to invest in an insurance and investment service.

He adds it's expected the entity will provide additional income to RCU in the 2018 fiscal year and beyond.

Looking ahead, he notes the Altona branch will receive renovations to become a full cash branch in January 2018.

In the financial world, Penner says interest rates are flattening out, "it's still a good time to buy housing," he says.