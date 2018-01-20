Roundabout, 1st St. Improvements Priorities In Morden 2018 Budget

Capital projects were highlighted in the City of Morden's 2018 budget, which was presented to the public last week. The 2018 budget could be as much as $34.1 million. This is because the City has budgeted receiving a number of grants from the Federal and Provincial Governments. If they aren't awarded these grants the budget would be similar to the year previous.

Mayor Ken Wiebe said some of the capital projects are grant dependant and hopes to see them move forward this year.

One of the projects the city is looking to complete is its airport runway.

"Our runway is in need some maintenance," said Wiebe. "It'll improve the runway and some other things in there."

Wiebe said they've applied for a provincial grant and if they are to receive it they can move forward with the project.

In addition, 1st St. is a priority Wiebe said, and added there is some major work needed.

"Some sewer upgrades, some realignments and a variety of other things," said Wiebe. "That's all contingent on our wastewater project coming to fruition."

Both the street upgrade and waste water project are dependant on grants. The waste water project comes with a much larger price tag of around $23,000,000. The regional endeavour will allow the cities of Morden, Winkler, and the RM of Stanley to expand infrastructure for the foreseeable future.

Also in 2018, the city would like to work toward the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 3 (Victoria St.) and La Verendrye Blvd, located on at east entrance to Morden.

"The province has agreed to fund it for 50 cent dollars for us," said Wiebe who would like to see the project complete this year.

He noted it's a great way to help keep traffic flowing in and out of the city.

Council would also like to allocate around $600,000 to the construction of new sports fields on the west side of 1st St. in Morden on the 40-acre field the city has owned for a number of years. The fields are a result of the city's annual Citizen Satisfaction surveys.

Wiebe said they would like to see construction start on the fields this year, and in operation by 2019.

In the 2018 assessment valuation of residential properties, there was an average increase of 6.2% and a slightly higher 8.7% for commercial properties. In keeping with not raising taxes and relying on growth to fund additional services, Council discounted the 2017 mill rate by 6.2%. This means for an average $200,000 home in 2017, property taxes were $1,808.80, while in 2018 the same house on average will be valued at $212,500 with levies at $1,802.42, a decrease of 0.35%.

As for Commercial property assessment for 2018 is valued on average 8.7% higher than 2017, so the decrease in mill rate will, on average, still see a small increase in taxes for commercial properties.

The budget will see the following expenditures;

- General Government Services - $1,454,128

- Protective Services - $2,735,567

- Transportation Services - $1,235,835

- Environment Health Services - $549,789

- Public Health & Welfare Services - $166,560

- Environmental Development Services - $2,500

- Economic Development Services - $2,665,558.97

- Fiscal Services - $23,961,981.55