Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Learn and help the stigma around Mental Health.

Find out more

Details
Category: Local News

Altona town council has officially transferred its authority for issuing building permits and fees to the RPGA Planning District.

Mayor Al Friesen said the move formalizes a practice that has been in place for the past few years in which the RPGA has taken on the administration of building construction in the region in both Altona and Rhineland Municipality.

"As many know, RPGA which involves Rhineland, Plum Coulee, Gretna, and Altona, is a planning district in which the municipalities work together. I would say this move is an evolution of the planning district ... and that this is a formal way of moving ahead."

Under the arrangement, the RPGA Planning District is now responsible for enforcing the codes and standards established under the provisions of Manitoba's Buildings and Mobile Homes Act in the member municipalities. The organization is also responsible for establishing a schedule of fees and charges for development and building permits.

Friesen said it's another example of how Altona and Rhineland are working more closely together.

More Local News

No Injuries Reported After Morden Apartment Fire

A fire led to the evacuation of an apartment building in the 900 block of Parkhill Dr. in Morden Thursday afternoon. Morden Police Service's Sean Aune explains the call came in at 3:00 p.m. He says…

Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Lowe Farm

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in the community of Lowe Farm. Manitoba Sustainable Development mandated the order due to some maintaince scheduled for Thursday afternoon on a…

Overland Flooding Closes Riverside Road

Motorists are being asked to avoid using a road in the R.M. of Morris. Flood water has now covered the road south of Riverside. Effective Wednesday, the bridge on road 2E (a.k.a. Riverside Road)…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login