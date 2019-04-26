Altona town council has officially transferred its authority for issuing building permits and fees to the RPGA Planning District.

Mayor Al Friesen said the move formalizes a practice that has been in place for the past few years in which the RPGA has taken on the administration of building construction in the region in both Altona and Rhineland Municipality.

"As many know, RPGA which involves Rhineland, Plum Coulee, Gretna, and Altona, is a planning district in which the municipalities work together. I would say this move is an evolution of the planning district ... and that this is a formal way of moving ahead."

Under the arrangement, the RPGA Planning District is now responsible for enforcing the codes and standards established under the provisions of Manitoba's Buildings and Mobile Homes Act in the member municipalities. The organization is also responsible for establishing a schedule of fees and charges for development and building permits.

Friesen said it's another example of how Altona and Rhineland are working more closely together.