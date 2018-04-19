Salem Home Sets $50,000 Goal for New Blinds

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Salem Home is hoping to raise nearly $50,000 to replace aging window blinds across the entire facility. blinds2With daily use, staff at Salem Home say the current blinds are tattering.

Many current rooms have been in use for 25 years; with daily use "the blinds are tattering," staff say. 

Instead Eden Foundation, which continually raises support for renovations and other projects, hopes to purchase cordless roller blinds.

A seemingly small detail, Arlen Hildebrand, Salem Foundation Board Chair, says it improves the daily life of residents.

While a large fundraising goal, Hildebrand says they're continually blown away by local support.

He notes everyone has a Salem story.

"We all have someone we know here, or was here at Salem," he says. "And they talk about the care they received and their lived experience."

The Salem Foundation, is then the vessel for the community's outpouring of support.

In the last decade the foundation has raised millions of dollars to improve the Salem facility.

"We're so thankful for their support... they're the reason residents' care and home environment is continually improving," Hildebrand says.

RRC Winkler Campus Looking To Future In Program Planning

Educational opportunities continue to grow and evolve at Winkler's Red River College campus as specific needs arise in the region. Regional Campus Manager, Joanne Unrau explains they will always add…

Award-Winning Math Teacher Says Building Relationships Key

Miami School's Wanda Stockford has won the prestigious Murray McPherson Award for outstanding contributions in mathematics education. However, Stockford says accolades often make teachers…

Amalgamating Morden/Stanley/Winkler Intrigues, But Remains Decades Away

The idea of amalgamating the municipalities of Morden, Winkler and the RM of Stanley into one entity may still be decades away. While Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe recently gave a push towards beginning…

Schools Investing In The Future Of Agriculture

In order to nurture an interest in the field of agriculture, nine years ago, three schools collaborated to create an opportunity for students to learn. Organized by Prairie Rose School Division…

No Major Flooding Expected on Red River This Spring

The risk of widespread flooding in Manitoba remains low this spring. However, a moderate risk of overland flooding remains for low-lying areas along the Red River, according to The Hydrologic…

Burning Ban In Effect For Area Municipalities

A burning ban is now in effect for the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn. In the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin, a fire ban begins Monday at 12pm, and only enclosed fires in fire pits will be…

Regional Support Tactical Team Wraps Up Third Full Year of Operations

Police agencies in the Pembina Valley continued to seek the help of the Regional Support Tactical Team throughout 2017. The unit is made up of officers from the Morden, Winkler, and Altona police…

GVSD Shares Catchment Recommendation With Community

The Garden Valley School Division (GVSD) held the first of three public meetings Tuesday night to share a recommendation for new school catchments that will come as a result of the opening of Pine…

Local Snack Food Maker Finding New Markets

A local snack food producer has jumped on an opportunity to crack open some new markets in Canada. Ron Giesbrecht, owner of Ronnie's Jumbo Seeds near Plum Coulee, says a shift in consumer demand has…

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

19 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





19
Apr
2018
SOUP & PIE SUPPER - The Gardens on Tenth

19 April 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Apr
2018
Van Gogh Style Paint Party

19 April 2018 7:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Eden Health Care Family & Friends Support Group

19 April 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Eden Mental Health Centre - Evergreen Building, Winkler





19
Apr
2018
DHE presents Hillsburn

19 April 2018 7:30 pm

Morden Legion Hall, Morden





19
Apr
2018
Reinland Low German Plays

19 April 2018 - 21 April 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Reinland Community Center





