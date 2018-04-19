Salem Home Sets $50,000 Goal for New Blinds

Salem Home is hoping to raise nearly $50,000 to replace aging window blinds across the entire facility. With daily use, staff at Salem Home say the current blinds are tattering.

Many current rooms have been in use for 25 years; with daily use "the blinds are tattering," staff say.

Instead Eden Foundation, which continually raises support for renovations and other projects, hopes to purchase cordless roller blinds.

A seemingly small detail, Arlen Hildebrand, Salem Foundation Board Chair, says it improves the daily life of residents.

While a large fundraising goal, Hildebrand says they're continually blown away by local support.

He notes everyone has a Salem story.

"We all have someone we know here, or was here at Salem," he says. "And they talk about the care they received and their lived experience."

The Salem Foundation, is then the vessel for the community's outpouring of support.

In the last decade the foundation has raised millions of dollars to improve the Salem facility.

"We're so thankful for their support... they're the reason residents' care and home environment is continually improving," Hildebrand says.