The Salem Foundation is warning supporters to be wary of solicitors claiming to be selling tickets on their behalf.

Nancy Wiebe, Special Projects Assistant with Salem Foundation explains they recently heard reports of people trying to sell tickets to their upcoming fundraiser, Faspa Fellowship and Song.

She reminds the public no tickets are required for their Faspa events.

"If anyone is approaching you, asking you to purchase a ticket or soliciting funds... they are not a Salem Foundation representative," she says.

Projects are funded through a freewill offering at the event, or donations can be dropped off at the Salem Home Business Office.

She notes community support for the Salem Foundation is an integral ingredient to the success of Salem Home.

"It's because of the public support for the residents of Salem Home that their care and home environment can be improved."

She notes tickets for the Building For Tomorrow event in November will only be sold at the Salem Home Business Office.