Scammers Pretend They're Collecting For Local Fire Department



The Altona/Rhineland fire chief is alerting local residents to what could be a fundraising scam.

Greg Zimmerman says several residents have received phone calls from someone collecting donations for an organization called the Firefighters Association.

"The phone calls that have been coming have been very aggressive and they've been looking for $300 to $400 donations. I just want to let people know that the Altona/Rhineland Fire Department is not soliciting any funds or trying to collect money in any way, shape or form, nor am I aware of any other fire department that's doing any fundraising."

Zimmerman suggests if local residents receive a call of this kind they should just hang up and call the fire department or the police.

The annual boot drive is the Altona/Rhineland Fire Department's biggest fundraiser and it occurs during the Sunflower Festival in July.