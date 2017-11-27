SCCR Able To Expand Client Services

Generous donations have allowed South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR) to continue standing by those going through a journey with cancer. The organization began its new fiscal year, October 1st and held its annual general meeting last week.

In addition to creating three new programs in its last fiscal year, SCCR was able to cover transportation and accommodation costs of over $110,000 for 221 clients. The total spent for trips and accommodations was down about $5,000 from the year before. "We never know what our costs are going to be," said Clinical Resource Coordinator, Deb Thiessen. "But because of the generous donations, we've been able to expand. It used to be that we would basically just stress our transportation program, and now we're able to open other programs to help clients with other things than just going for their treatments."

"Tracy (SCCR Administrative Coordinator) and I, we're the only two that work in the office, and we often say we'd like to work ourselves out of a job, but I don't think that will ever happen," said Thiessen. SCCR welcomed 70 new clients in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Thiessen says it's exciting that they can be there and be a part of their clients' cancer journey, and see them through it. "We've been able to develop new programs for them to help them de-stress and help them in other healthy ways that they can just look after themselves."

SCCR President June Letkeman says they depend totally on their donations, and again this year their supporters have not let them down. "This year we had amazing support from a lot of our sponsors, like the Legends Car Club, Mike Pritchard Memorial Golf Tournament, and so many other ones that give us support. Without them, we wouldn't be able to do our programs, as we depend totally on donations."

With so many people going through a journey with cancer, and so many needing help, Letkeman says part of their goal is to continue getting the word out about who they are and what they do.