SCCR Wins Award After 15 Years In The Pembina Valley

The South Central Cancer Resource has been working in the Pembina Valley for 15 years, and they are being recognized as the Not for Profit of the Year.

"We're very excited, extremely excited. We've never ever gotten an award before and to be picked by the Morden Chamber of Commerce is a really great thing," says SCCR President, June Letkeman.

Deb Thiessen, the Program Coordinator, says they have the largest wig program in the area, a number of wellness programs, and last year they spent $110,000 on their transportation program.

"Cancer is very expensive. You just can't get around it with transportation, accommodation, then there's always food as well. We don't help with everything, but what we help with helps them somewhat throughout their journey," says Thiessen.

She says transportation to Boundary Trails for appointments or into the city is a huge concern. They see more people in the younger age group than they used to but notes that they often have friends or family with time to drive them to appointments.

Letkeman says they are grateful for the generous donors that support the SCCR, as that is the only funding they receive. Along with donations, the organization is completely run by a committed board of members from every region that the SCCR works in.

"We've had quite a few people come forward, and so we're hoping to get some new board members, and new ideas, new programs," says Letkeman.

She adds, they hope the award will help bring more awareness to the extent of their services. "There are a lot of people out there that don't really know we exist, [and] we want the word out there, so this should help."

"We are very blessed with the volunteer base that we do have, but we still need to get the word out there . . . It doesn't matter what income you're at. We are here to help every individual," says Thiessen.

The awards gala will take place on Thursday, November 1 at McGee's Family Restaurant at the Minnewasta Golf & Country Club.