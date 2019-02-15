School Looking Into Social Media Post Insulting Prime Minister

A local teacher came under fire Thursday after posing with a politician and holding sign with a disparaging message regarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The post has since been deleted from the Miami School teacher's social media, along with Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen's account.

While commenters praised the local MP for making time to visit and read with students, others wondered if the sign disparaging the Prime Minister was in poor taste.

Prairie Rose School Division provided a statement noting they'll be investigating the incident:

"The Division has recently become aware of an employee who engaged in political activity social media posting with MP Candice Bergen while she was visiting one of our schools for I Love To Read Month. This interaction occurred after the planned events and was an unscheduled meeting/interaction. The posting does not reflect the views of the Division and the Division does not condone this type of political partisanship."

Because the incident is a personnel issue the division says they will not be making any further comment.