School Zone Safety A High Priority For MPI

School zone safety is a main priority for Manitoba Public Insurance. MPI is ramping up a partnership with the RCMP to keep school zones safe for everyone there. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley talks about what the partnership is.

"This is a partnership between the police agencies, eight of them in total, and Manitoba Public Insurance aimed at ensuring that school zones are safe for the students and parents that are using them," says Smiley. "It's been six years in partnership, and last year 124 different school locations were monitored in urban and rural Manitoba."

"It's not only for speeders, it's also to ensure safety within the school zone," says Smiley. "It's aimed at all drivers, perhaps speeders, drivers who may be impaired, disqualified, suspended."

He emphasizes they've handed out over 5,000 tickets in the past five years but adds they'd be happy to see that number drop.

"We would love it if there were no tickets handed out, that would be a fantastic number to see."

