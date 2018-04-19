Schools Investing In The Future Of Agriculture

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

In order to nurture an interest in the field of agriculture, nine years ago, three schools collaborated to create an opportunity for students to learn.

Organized by Prairie Rose School Division (PRSD), grade 10 students took part in a number of unique Agro-science lessons at the University of Manitoba Ian N. Morrison Research Farm in Carman for Agro-Ecology Day.

Elm Creek Geography Teacher Leslie Howard says the experience is a great opportunity for students to have a greater understanding of what the world of agriculture actually all entails.

"I think part of it is encouraging people to look into agriculture and understand that agriculture isn't just farming, that there are many behind the scenes people who make the food from land to plate happen."

Agro Ecology 1Students were engaged in a number of different lessons, one dealt with livestock.

Howard continues saying the University gives them a small introduction into veterinary sciences, food sciences, Agro-business, and farming.

This year there were six stations the kids participated in, livestock and 4-H, entomology, soil identification, soil run-off, soil erosion, and meteorology.

Each year has positive feedback from the students, Chantel Girouard from Carman Colligate says spending the day at the research centre was a great learning experience.

"It was great, there were a lot of fun courses and classes that we've been taking. All of them have been very exciting."

She says the teachers were all very thorough in their lessons and the experience has caused her to consider pursuing more in agriculture, specifically in 4-H.

Agro Ecology 2Students learning soil identification.

