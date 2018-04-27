Science Experiments Landing In Carman Area

The Elm Creek, Roland, and Carman area might see some balloon parachutes landing in the area around 2:30 pm this afternoon.

Photo courtesy of Rob Striemer

This is part of an annual science project were schools join together to launch high-altitude weather balloons 30 km into the stratosphere.

Science teacher Gabe Kraljevic said this year the balloons are launched from Alonsa school.

"We have 13 schools from around Manitoba filling weather balloons, it's quite a sight to see, the balloons are about a meter and half across," said Kraljevic.

The science payloads contain cameras, radio equipment and science experiments. Students had to get radio licenses in order to use the equipment.

"We have radio equipment so we can track it and find it in the field," explained Kraljevic.

They are also are using software to predict where they land.

"It's just a cool integration of engineering, science... and other physics," Kraljevic said.

He adds if you find one of these parachutes, leave it for the time being, because students are coming to retrieve them. If you do happen to find one, there is a label on the payload with the school name and contact information on it that you can call.